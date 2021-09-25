Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of ADRNY opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.