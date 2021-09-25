Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
Shares of ADRNY opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $34.23.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
