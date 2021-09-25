Korea Investment CORP Buys 33,800 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Workday by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $268.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.19 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Workday in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.70.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

