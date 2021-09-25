Korea Investment CORP Buys 70,047 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,047 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.15% of FirstEnergy worth $31,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after acquiring an additional 172,677 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,879,000 after acquiring an additional 234,874 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.83 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

