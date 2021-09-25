Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $24,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $625.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $629.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

