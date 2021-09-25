Korea Investment CORP Has $21.79 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of CL stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

