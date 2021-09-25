Korea Investment CORP Has $28.58 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 64,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

