Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $26,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after buying an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $120.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $123.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.