Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 652 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,573,000. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 27,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 344,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,155,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,236. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

