Kowal Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,680,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

