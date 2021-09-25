Kowal Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,397,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,986,000 after buying an additional 52,426 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 122,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,399,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

