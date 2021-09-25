Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 1,163,883 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163,883 shares during the period. Vipshop comprises 2.8% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Vipshop worth $93,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,075,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,128. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

