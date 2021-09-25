Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,573,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 27,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 344,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,155,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.