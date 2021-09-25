Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $9.82 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,748 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,822. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.78 and a 200-day moving average of $203.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.