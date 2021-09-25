Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $19.08 Million in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 826,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,075,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Youdao at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Youdao by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Youdao by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAO traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 603,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.63. Youdao, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

