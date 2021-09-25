Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 91,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth $187,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 619.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 539,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 299.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKLA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:NKLA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 11,781,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,465,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

