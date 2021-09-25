Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 190,798 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 693,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,798 shares during the quarter. Weibo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $36,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,364,000 after purchasing an additional 129,134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Weibo by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC raised Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of WB stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.