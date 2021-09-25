Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,991 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises approximately 6.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $214,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,515 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $3.61 on Friday, reaching $70.73. 2,885,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.03. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

