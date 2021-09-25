Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 7,290 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 585.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKS shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JKS stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.