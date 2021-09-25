L & S Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 57.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 21.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $61.94 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

SAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.