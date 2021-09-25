L & S Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 100,000 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Quad/Graphics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,116 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 54.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 296.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 188,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment involves in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

