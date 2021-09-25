L & S Advisors Inc Has $246,000 Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,258,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53.

