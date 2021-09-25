Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $36.40 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.30.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.54.

LBTYA stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,959 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after acquiring an additional 304,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,843,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,898,000 after acquiring an additional 81,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

