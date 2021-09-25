Lisk Machine Learning Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28,003.00 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00071754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00107501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00146023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,679.46 or 0.99944548 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.92 or 0.06858797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.03 or 0.00772839 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

