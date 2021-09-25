Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,984.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $2,984.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,278.38 or 0.99607633 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 740,860,387 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

