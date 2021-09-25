Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

