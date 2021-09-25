Lossless Price Down 17.2% This Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $4.09 million and $218,954.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00070463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00105942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00141612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,717.68 or 0.99979525 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.76 or 0.06732975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00762346 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

