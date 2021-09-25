Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 4,995 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 152.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Booking by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Booking by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,491.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,242.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,291.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

