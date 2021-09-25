Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $19.56 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

