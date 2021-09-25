Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $22.70 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,492 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.