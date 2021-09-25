Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,504,000 after purchasing an additional 593,132 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 459.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 164,349 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

