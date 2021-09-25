Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 11,913 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,913 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $21,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UHS opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

