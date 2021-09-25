Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,424 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 158,773 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after buying an additional 129,222 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,053,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after buying an additional 104,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $113.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

