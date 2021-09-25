Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 32,119 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of PACCAR worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

