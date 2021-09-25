Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report $284.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300.90 million and the lowest is $268.00 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $14.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,878.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

