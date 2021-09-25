Maker (MKR) Trading Down 20.6% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Maker has a market cap of $2.25 billion and $97.37 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maker has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $2,269.39 or 0.05346663 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00053592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00121884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012092 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

