Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $754.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

MRO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,952,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,604,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 335.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

