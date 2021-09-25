Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

MRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

