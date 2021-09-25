Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 27th

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of MRVL opened at $63.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -132.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

