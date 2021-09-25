Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $3,477,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 504,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after buying an additional 143,992 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 193,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.61. 2,912,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,480,798. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

