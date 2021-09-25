McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD opened at $246.42 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

