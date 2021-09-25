Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.