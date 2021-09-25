Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

