Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 230,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,004,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,571,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291,195 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 511,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after buying an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,713,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,652. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.