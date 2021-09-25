MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MET opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

