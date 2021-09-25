Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.81 ($11.54).

ETR:B4B3 opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56. Metro has a 1-year low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

