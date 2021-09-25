Michael Robert Martin Purchases 28,500 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$199,386.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,198,582.70.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Robert Martin bought 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, with a total value of C$175,230.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total transaction of C$179,190.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$528,957.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$87,073.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of C$11.77 and a one year high of C$26.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

