Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 216.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114,007 shares during the period. 22NW LP increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 527,589 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 315,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,108. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

