Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,057.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $377.40 or 0.00894927 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $28.29 million and $50,057.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00133709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,135.27 or 0.99915481 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.28 or 0.06716185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00760987 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,969 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.