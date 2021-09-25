Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 312,480 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Service Co. International worth $52,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $767,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,197,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

