Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $53,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.35.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.92. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

